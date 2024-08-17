Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.82. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 3.61 and a 12-month high of 6.50.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

