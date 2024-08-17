Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.82. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 3.61 and a 12-month high of 6.50.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.