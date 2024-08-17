Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch Purchases 119,705 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.76 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $70,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,709,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,383 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FOX by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in FOX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,863,000 after purchasing an additional 636,247 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

