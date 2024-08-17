Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch Buys 119,705 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

