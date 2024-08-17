Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.74 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.74.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
