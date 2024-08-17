Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Freightos Stock Up 0.6 %

Freightos stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.45.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freightos stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Freightos were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Further Reading

