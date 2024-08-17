FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.44, but opened at $108.93. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $110.53, with a volume of 157,137 shares changing hands.

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

