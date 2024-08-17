Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 11th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Gen Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN opened at $25.27 on Friday. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

