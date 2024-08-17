Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.3% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

