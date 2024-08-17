Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $26.95 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

