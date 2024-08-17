GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.62. GMS has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in GMS by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

