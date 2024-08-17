Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Up 23.2% This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $5,985.82 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

