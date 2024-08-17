Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

