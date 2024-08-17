Good Hemp (OTCMKTS:GHMP) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Good Hemp (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Good Hemp and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Hemp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.88 $46.63 million $0.92 27.65

Analyst Ratings

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Good Hemp.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Good Hemp and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Good Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Good Hemp and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Hemp N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66%

Summary

Vita Coco beats Good Hemp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Hemp

(Get Free Report)

Accredited Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

