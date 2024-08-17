Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GRAB opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
