Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.