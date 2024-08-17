Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCMGet Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4266 per share. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

