Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director William V. Turner Sells 4,420 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSBC opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

