Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.20. 24,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 19,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

