Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hang Lung Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HNLGY opened at $5.98 on Friday. Hang Lung Group has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

