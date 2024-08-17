HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $18.08 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

