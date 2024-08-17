HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON)

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AEON Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

AEON opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

