HC Wainwright Boosts Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target to $6.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

