HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

