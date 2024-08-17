HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.17) EPS.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Price Performance

KRRO stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 1.7% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.