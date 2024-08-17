HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $344.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

