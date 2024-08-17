Head to Head Comparison: Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL) & Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) and Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Spark I Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spark I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital Co. III presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Spark I Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.9% of Spark I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Spark I Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Spark I Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $273.87 million 6.45 $271.96 million $2.27 6.31 Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Spark I Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Spark I Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

