Head-To-Head Contrast: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and UDR (NYSE:UDR)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UDR pays out 123.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 55.79% 40.62% 33.57% UDR 8.34% 3.70% 1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $3.68 million 7.19 $2.05 million N/A N/A UDR $1.63 billion 8.45 $444.35 million $1.38 30.22

This table compares AMEN Properties and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Risk & Volatility

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AMEN Properties and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A UDR 0 9 7 0 2.44

UDR has a consensus target price of $41.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

