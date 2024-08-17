Head to Head Contrast: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) vs. Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Risk & Volatility

AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $30.47 million 30.48 -$163.62 million ($6.14) -5.54 Bicycle Therapeutics $39.57 million 24.24 -$180.66 million ($4.45) -5.04

This table compares AnaptysBio and Bicycle Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AnaptysBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bicycle Therapeutics. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bicycle Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio -711.17% -161.40% -35.07% Bicycle Therapeutics -404.14% -49.35% -30.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AnaptysBio and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 2 9 0 2.82 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus target price of $50.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.94%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.06%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial. The company also developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; and BT7401, a multivalent bicycle CD137 agonist which is in phase IIa to treat advanced solid tumors. In addition, it develops Novel anti-infective, which is in preclinical trial targeting anti-infectives disease; CNS targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting CNS disease; and Novel neuromuscular targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting neuromuscular disease. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas. It has collaboration and license agreement with Bayer Consumer Care AG; Novartis Pharma AG; Cancer Research UK; Cancer Research Technology Ltd; and Oxurion NV. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.