Head to Head Review: Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) vs. MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.95% -37.88% MeiraGTx -651.19% -122.82% -48.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.95%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 431.91%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Risk and Volatility

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.67 million ($1.60) -0.46 MeiraGTx $11.38 million 23.90 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.62

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient. It also develops CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

