Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,396 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

