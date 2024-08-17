Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $193.00 at UBS Group

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $212.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Hess stock opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. Hess has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 76.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,273,000 after buying an additional 663,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hess by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,220,000 after buying an additional 567,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.