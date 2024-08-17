Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$76.05 and last traded at C$76.35. 14,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 20,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.46.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.30.
