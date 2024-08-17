Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 129,502 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $95.82 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

