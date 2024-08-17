H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.24 and last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 742660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Up 11.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

