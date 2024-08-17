H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Trading Up 11.9 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

