Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $4.70

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 6.4 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.