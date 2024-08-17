Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading 6.8% Higher

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 232,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,419,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

