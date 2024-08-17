Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Hut 8 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.