Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

ICHR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ichor by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,862 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth $67,106,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

