IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $540.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.