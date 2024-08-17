IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $9.15 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $540.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 in the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.