iHuman (NYSE:IH) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. 6,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.