iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AILE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AILE

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AILE opened at $4.37 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AILE. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About iLearningEngines

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.