iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

AILEW opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82. iLearningEngines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

