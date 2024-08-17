Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 149,261 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $60,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Illumina Stock Up 1.2 %

Illumina stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $172.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.