Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

