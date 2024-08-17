Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at UBS Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Immunovant by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $13,806,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Immunovant by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

