Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 51,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Infobird stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

