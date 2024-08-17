Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $4,625,500.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46.

IR stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

