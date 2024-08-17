Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,055.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Bhatia acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,055.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Pramod Bhatia purchased 500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,455.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Pramod Bhatia acquired 200 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.21 per share, with a total value of C$5,242.00.

BDGI stock opened at C$37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

