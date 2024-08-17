Insider Buying: Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Acquires 115,240 Shares of Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay O. Wright purchased 115,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $16,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,650,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Castellum alerts:

Castellum Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CTM stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -3.35. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

About Castellum

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castellum stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Castellum, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Free Report ) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 1.06% of Castellum worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.